Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

