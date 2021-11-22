Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

LZB opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

