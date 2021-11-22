Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sportradar Group AG’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

SRAD opened at $21.03 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

