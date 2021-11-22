Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UniCredit S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniCredit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

