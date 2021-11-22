Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.
