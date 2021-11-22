Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

