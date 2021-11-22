Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

