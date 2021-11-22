Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of ONEW opened at $54.37 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

