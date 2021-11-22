Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 22nd (AAON, ATVI, BMRN, CHTR, CLMT, CMCSA, FL, GDDFF, GMTX, LMP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 22nd:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $101.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $120.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $815.00 to $730.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $71.00 to $67.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $375.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $668.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

