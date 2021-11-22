Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 22nd (ARR, ATVI, BMO, BNS, BNXA, CGP, CWB, ENI, EQ, EQX)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 22nd:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$96.00.

Banxa (CVE:BNXA) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$11.76 to C$12.04. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$7.44 to C$7.34. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EQ (TSE:EQ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) was given a C$1.20 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.75. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from $281.78 to $299.93. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00.

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.60 ($4.09) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) was given a C$0.37 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$36.50 to C$35.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.