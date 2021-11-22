Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 22nd (ARR, ATVI, BMO, BNS, BNXA, CGP, CWB, ENI, EQ, EQX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 22nd:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties Corp alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$96.00.

Banxa (CVE:BNXA) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$11.76 to C$12.04. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$7.44 to C$7.34. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($17.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EQ (TSE:EQ) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$23.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) was given a C$1.20 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.75. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from $281.78 to $299.93. Fundamental Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00.

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.60 ($4.09) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) was given a C$0.37 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$36.50 to C$35.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.