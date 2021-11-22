Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 22nd (BMRN, CASA, CMRX, DRE, EVD, FL, HP, IVA, OGS, PPL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 22nd:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

