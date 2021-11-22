Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Triterras (TRIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT):

11/17/2021 – Triterras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/16/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/5/2021 – Triterras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/2/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

TRIT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 833,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,938. Triterras, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

