Research Analysts Set Expectations for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.61 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.07.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

