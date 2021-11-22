Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 22nd (DCPH, EDV, FND, FTRP, KEYS, LAZR, MIGI, MU, PGZ, PHRRF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 22nd:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

