Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after acquiring an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

QSR stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

