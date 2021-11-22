Revolution Populi Market Cap Reaches $70.59 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and approximately $440,479.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00226682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

