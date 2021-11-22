RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

