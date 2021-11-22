RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
