RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0891 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and $56.61 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 134% against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 303,242,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

