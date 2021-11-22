Rio DeFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

