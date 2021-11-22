RioDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.80 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. RioDeFi has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.