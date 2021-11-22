Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.57

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 36129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

