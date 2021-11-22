RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.90. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

