RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 7.6% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.84. 778,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,965,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

