RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,836,000.

NASDAQ:RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.77. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

