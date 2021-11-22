Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 510,100 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.95% of SPX FLOW worth $59,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.12. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

