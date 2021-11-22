Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,099,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,029,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,661. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

