Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.40% of Maximus worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,944. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.