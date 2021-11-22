Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.76% of Universal Display worth $61,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,322. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

