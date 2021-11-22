Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 1,078,947 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,947 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.46% of Leslie’s worth $56,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $151,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

LESL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,325. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

