Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 214,179 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 214,179 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.35% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $117,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,785. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

