Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,936,317 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.33% of ON Semiconductor worth $261,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,598,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.02. 44,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,659. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

