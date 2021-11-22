Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050,000 shares during the period. XPeng accounts for approximately 2.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.61% of XPeng worth $173,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth $2,999,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 160.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at about $11,214,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.54. 231,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,810,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.