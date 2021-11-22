Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.03% of Lumentum worth $62,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,278 shares of company stock worth $3,973,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. 5,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,295. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

