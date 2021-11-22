Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.36% of Johnson Controls International worth $172,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.54. 31,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,142. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

