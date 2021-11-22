Robeco Schweiz AG Has $108.24 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $108,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.25. 24,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

