Robeco Schweiz AG Has $298.68 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288,002 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 3.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.17% of Albemarle worth $298,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

ALB stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.51. 12,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,312. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $129.03 and a 52-week high of $289.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

