Robeco Schweiz AG Has $55.79 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $55,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $75.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

