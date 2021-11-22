Robeco Schweiz AG Has $65.77 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,830 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.44% of APi Group worth $65,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.04. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.