Robeco Schweiz AG Has $88.51 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for about 1.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 2.49% of Onto Innovation worth $88,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,967. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

