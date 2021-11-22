Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,588. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

