Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.85% of Vertiv worth $72,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

