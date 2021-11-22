Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 1.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.21% of Aptiv worth $83,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.32. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.26. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $113.92 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

