Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,979 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises about 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.11% of IPG Photonics worth $94,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.88. 2,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

