Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.71% of Masco worth $97,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.36. 8,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,415. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.