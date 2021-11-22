Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,523 shares during the period. Pentair makes up about 1.0% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.73% of Pentair worth $88,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

