Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 70,783 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.22% of Ecolab worth $132,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.61. 6,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,927. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

