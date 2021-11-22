Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 149,722 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149,722 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.28% of Agilent Technologies worth $131,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $164.26. 17,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.56 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.