Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 361,259 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,259 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.37% of Power Integrations worth $81,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,791 shares of company stock worth $2,442,615 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.07. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,494. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.