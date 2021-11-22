Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 40,688 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,688 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.74% of PerkinElmer worth $143,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,174. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

