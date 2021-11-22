Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 41,643 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.20% of ANSYS worth $60,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.03. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,326. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.