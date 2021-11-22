Robert W. Baird Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.68 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

