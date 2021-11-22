Robert W. Baird Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.68 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
